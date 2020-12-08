Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,348 in the last 365 days.

DaBwoi Fane Drops New Single, “OMD”

OMD is Now Available on All Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musical artist DaBwoi Fane drops latest single “OMD '' This single is off of DaBwoi’s upcoming EP, Super Solid, recorded in Grand Rapids Studios.

“OMD” is a modern-day rap track, a little different than what people are used to hearing. DaBwoi decides to tell more of his story of hardships, hard work, and being aware of the change in people's sound.

DaBwoi has always stood for and represented being “stand up” or solid individual. “OMD '' and Super Solid speak to obstacles in DaBwoi’s life and going through rough times, which gave him the character to build himself up to be the person he is today.

Listen to “OMD” on Spotify and all other major platforms. Follow DaBwoi Fane on Instagram for more information.

About DaBwoi Fane

DaBwoi Fane is an emerging artist out of Grand Rapids, Mi by way of Muskegon, Mi. Formally known as Profane S. flames, he signed his first independent contract with Game Face Entertainment in 2010, an independent company out of Indianapolis, In. With the label, he would release a series of mixtapes (Never Get Enough, M.O.B.B. & For The Love) respectively from 2010-2015, gaining buzz throughout the internet and Midwest in general. After taking a short break from music and revaluation of his moves in music, he met business guru Douglas Leech in 2019. Doug & DaBwoi Fane started Bank Talk Records, later releasing DaBwoi Fane’s debut album “Holy Matrimony”.

Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here

You just read:

DaBwoi Fane Drops New Single, “OMD”

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.