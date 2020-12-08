Atlantic Management Company is Proud to Announce that Katy Whitehead has Joined the Firm
We are very excited to have Katy join our team. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as well as positive energy and our clients will truly enjoy working with her.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Management Company, Inc. is proud to announce that Katy Whitehead has joined the firm. Katy provides business valuation services to closely held businesses and her experience includes employee stock ownership plans (ESOP), gift and estate valuations, merger and acquisition analysis, litigation support, and transaction support.
— John P. Murphy, President
Whether your business valuation is needed for litigation, transaction, compliance, or planning purposes, you can depend on Katy’s seasoned insight and expert application of trusted valuation methodologies. She has helped clients in a wide range of industries through their most complex financial challenges and opportunities. Katy provides a broad knowledge of business, accounting, finance, and tax combined with diligent adherence to professional standards.
Prior to joining Atlantic Management Company, Katy spent 20 years in public accounting assisting clients with business valuation, tax and consulting services, including income tax planning for individuals and closely-held businesses. Katy has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Rhode Island and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of San Francisco. She also holds the Certified Valuation Analyst designation by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts and the CEPA (certified exit planning advisor) from the Exit Planning Institute. Katy is a candidate for the prestigious ASA designation by the American Society of Appraisers. Katy is a board member, a finance committee member, and an investment committee member of the Maine Women’s Fund.
Atlantic Management Company, Inc. is a Portsmouth, NH and New Orleans, LA based financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies. Our over 51-year company history is reflected in our experienced professional staff and diverse client list, which includes virtually every industry from manufacturing to emerging high-tech disciplines, as well as retail, wholesale and business services.
