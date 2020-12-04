Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,536 in the last 365 days.

Thank You New Hampshire Landowners

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 December 4, 2020

Concord, NH – Landowners who allow hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, hiking, and wildlife watching on their property place immense trust in outdoor enthusiasts to treat their lands with respect. We all have a responsibility to develop and maintain lasting relationships with generous landowners to ensure that future generations can experience safe and open recreational opportunities through access to private lands.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department urges individuals to extend a sincere thank you to their neighbors, friends, and all those individuals who have shared their private property for public recreation this year. Your expression of gratitude will go a long way toward keeping relations positive and communication open whether shared through a personal note, a gift, or a portion of your harvest from their property.

Remember to instill good sportsmanship in the next generation. Teaching youth how to respectfully interact with private landowners will help keep the tradition of open access in New Hampshire an enduring tradition.

Treat the landowner as you would like to be treated and treat their land as you would like yours to be treated. Demonstrate kindness, responsibility, and respect for private lands.

From all of us at New Hampshire Fish and Game, Thank You New Hampshire Landowners!

New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Landowner Relations Program works in partnership with landowners, hunters, and anglers by proactively addressing problems landowners experience while providing access to others. To learn more about the program, including Operation Land Share, please visit www.wildnh.com/landshare.

You just read:

Thank You New Hampshire Landowners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.