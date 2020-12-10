upGrad, Michigan State University and Bisk Partner to Deliver Certificate Programs Abroad
EINPresswire.com/ -- TAMPA, Fla. / Mumbai, December 10, 2020 — upGrad, the leader in online higher education in India, and Bisk, a global leader in digital learning that partners with universities to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world, are proud to announce their partnership to bring the highly regarded portfolio of online certificate programs from the Eli Broad College of Business, Michigan State University (MSU), to India.
Commencing February 2021, learners in India will have access to globally recognized MSU certificate programs focusing on industry-relevant subjects such as Integrated Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics, Human Resource Management and Effective Leadership and Management.
The 12- to 24-week certificate programs, consisting of individual four- and eight-week self-contained courses, will be delivered by MSU faculty. upGrad will play a key role in personalization, outcomes and adapting the courses to ensure strong academic support. Dedicated student mentors and career-support services will also be provided to learners through the duration of the programs.
“Through this partnership, upGrad expands its portfolio by adding Supply Chain Management to our list of programs. And we are very happy to do that with MSU, whose supply chain management program is ranked No. 1 in the U.S.,” upGrad cofounder Phalgun Kompalli said.
“Michigan State University has a rich history of engagement in India,” David Frayer, assistant dean of outreach and engagement at the Broad College, said. “Faculty from MSU are regular guests at leading institutions throughout the country. This offering through upGrad will help increase the accessibility of our certificate programs with professionals seeking to expand their skills and knowledge in the Indian market."
These programs are delivered and managed in the U.S. by Bisk. “The spotlight has shined very brightly on online learning in 2020. This is true in India just as it is in the U.S. upGrad has led the way and been able to scale their education services to meet the needs of the Indian market. Bisk is pleased to be working with them to create additional learning opportunities through the MSU programs and is honored to call them a partner,” Bisk CEO Mike Bisk said.
About upGrad
upGrad is ranked as India’s No. 1 startup, per LinkedIn Top Startups 2020. Founded in early 2015, upGrad has impacted almost 1 million individuals globally and provides online programs in the areas of Data Science, Technology, Management and Law to college students, working professionals and enterprises. With an 80% program completion rate, robust tech platform, outcome-based learning approach, industry-relevant curriculum, finest university credentials, strong mentorship and steadfast placement support, upGrad has established its position as the leader in the Indian education system.
About Michigan State University
Michigan State University has been working to advance the common good in uncommon ways for more than 160 years. One of the top research universities in the world, MSU focuses its vast resources on creating solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 200 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.
About Bisk Education, Inc.
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than 1 million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University and the University of Notre Dame. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
Media Contact
Misty Brown Fischer
Chief People Office
+1 813-621-6200
media@bisk.com