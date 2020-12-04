Deputy State Auditor Ludwig Named to Prairie Business 40 Under 40 List

Prairie Business has named Brianna Ludwig to its annual 40 Under 40 list. This list features 40 exceptional business professionals who are under the age of 40 in the North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota region. The criteria for this award include service and giving back to the community, significant impacts and excelling in their profession, as well as leadership and dedication to their industry.

“It’s an honor to be recognized on this list alongside my fellow award recipients,” said Deputy State Auditor Brianna Ludwig. “Being able to serve in a leadership capacity and seeing the progression and work we’re accomplishing for the citizens of North Dakota is incredibly rewarding.”

In addition to her role at the Auditor’s Office, Ludwig also volunteers as a board member for the Great Plains Chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators, serving in a leadership capacity for communicators across the Midwest region. She also has started an effort to connect communicators across the nation in a group she initiated through the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers. The group exists to break down the barriers of distance and provides ongoing learning and training to government communicators across the United States.

To view a copy of the December issue of Prairie Business, spotlighting their 40 Under 40 list, visit: https://bit.ly/PB40Under40