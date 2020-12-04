Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
R4G Launches Creative Contest to Help Kids Honor Moms Who are First Responders

Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends in LA www.Honoring1stResponders.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Inspire your family and friends

Love to Help Kids and Enjoy Foodie Rewards Join Today

Enjoy One of LA's Best Restaurants Atmosphere www.AtmosphereMarVista.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring monthly meaningful creative writing contest for middle school kids to win dinner for 2 from LA Best restaurant delivered home.

We empower kids to use their voice for good, honor their moms, and help them gift mom a meal she will never forget.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund creative contests and fun services for adults and kids in LA.

R4G's meaningful monthly creative writing contest for middle school students in LA; helps kids honor their moms who are first responders. Every month, a different subject will be chosen. Most inspiring writing entry wins dinner for two delivered home from LA's Best Restaurants, on 1st Friday of Every Month. First dinner rewarded will be on January 8th, 2021.

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We empower kids to use their voice for good, honor their moms, and help them gift mom a meal she will never forget."

How Kids Participate to Win Mom Dinner for Two

Kids attend Middle School in LA

1. Answer the following, "Choose one word other than love or compassion than can change the world, and tell us why?"
2. Entries are hand written (no typed entries); simply write one word, and two sentences.
3. Entries are emailed by an adult (hopefully not mom), can be a parent, relative, or teacher; to Sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com. (Include kid's first name, and school they attend).

The most meaningful entry wins dinner for two delivered home from one of LA's Best Restaurants; Atmosphere Mar Vista.

Winner chosen on January 5th, 2021.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are grateful for moms who save our lives.'"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.

The 1st Friday of every month, Recruiting for Good helps 1 kid honor their mom who is a first responder; by rewarding dinner for two from The Best Restaurant in LA (Dinner delivered home). To learn more about our meaningful creative writing contest and reward visit www.honoring1stresponders.com

In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' learn work habits, and grow from within. The creative summer gigs program is perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com

The Goodie Foodie Club purpose it to help fund fun paid gigs for kids; learn to work and earn their keep. We are sponsoring monthly creative writing contests (to find talented kids for paid gigs), hiring groups of kids for paid gigs (special fun writing projects), and this Summer are looking to fund a month long program for more kids to participate. Members enjoy gift cards to LA's Best Foodie Goodies (Cheese, Chocolate, Dining, Surprise Events, and Wine). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Atmosphere Mar Vista is an awarded "Green Business" by the city of Los Angeles! The open sky location on Venice Boulevard is the true centerpiece of the restaurant and the best place to enjoy your time, reading, working, or just chatting with good friends or a date over a long meal while respecting social distancing. Owner Tropez Aubour-Ouizman refreshed the existing space 3 years ago and keeps improving this special place in the heart of Mar Vista, to make it a charming environment with a Californian menu that includes dinner treats through its expanded food and beverages offerings. The restaurant offers comfortable dishes. www.atmospheremarvista.com

