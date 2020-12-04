Governor Cuomo Announces Results of State Police Thanksgiving Crackdown on Impaired and Reckless Driving

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State Police issued 13,887 tickets during this year's Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative, which targeted unsafe driving behaviors during the holiday weekend. The special traffic enforcement period, which is funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, ran from Wednesday, November 25 through Sunday, November 29. State Troopers also arrested 155 people for DWI and investigated 757 crashes, including three fatalities, during the holiday period. The three fatal crashes that NYSP responded to occurred in Allegany, Nassau and Orange counties.

"Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs endangers every single traveler on the road, and it simply will not be tolerated," said Governor Cuomo. "Not only during the holidays, but at all times, the message is clear - be responsible and drive sober or make plans for finding a safe ride home. It's literally that simple and by following those rules, our roads will be safer and lives will be saved."

The State Police supplemented regular patrols statewide during this crackdown with fixed sobriety checkpoints, an underage drinker initiative and the "Operation Hang Up" initiative, which targets distracted drivers by utilizing Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on handheld devices. These unmarked vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

Acting State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, "I commend our Troopers and our local law enforcement partners for the work they do each day to keep our roads safe. State Police will continue to be highly visible throughout the holiday season, looking out for reckless and aggressive drivers. We urge drivers to do their part by making the right choices when they get behind the wheel - drive sober, follow posted speed limits and put away your smart phones."

GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder said, "I applaud all law enforcement who took part in this mobilization to keep our roads as safe as possible. We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season. No one's holiday memories should be marred by a needless tragedy. If you plan to drink as part of your celebration, please do not drive. Having a plan to designate a sober driver or arrange a ride home could save a life."

As part of the enforcement, Troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

Speeding 4,871

Distracted Driving 228

Seatbelt violations 1,825

Move Over Law 188

The results of the campaign broken down by Troop: