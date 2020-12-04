Letter signed by Thomas Jefferson, photo signed by Marilyn Monroe are in One of a Kind Collectibles' December 17 auction

Signed letter from Thomas Jefferson to Gouverneur Morris requesting assistance with hiring a French chef, written and sent in 1792 (est. $14,000-$16,000).

Signed and inscribed portrait photograph of Marilyn Monroe, inscribed to “Bob” (likely Robert Mitchum, Monroe’s co-star in the 1953 film River of No Return) (est. $12,000-$14,000).

Typed letter signed by Albert Einstein suggesting businessman Joseph Halle Schaffner donate to the Committee in Aid of Displaced Foreign Scholars (est. $9,000-$11,000).

Buddy Holly signed program from America’s Greatest Teen-Age Recording Stars tour, 24-pages, including the signatures of ten other performers (est. $2,000-$3,000).