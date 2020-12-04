Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices Hosts a Free Webinar Workshop Titled "The 4 A's of Autism"
Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices (SKHOV) hosts a webinar workshop titled “4 A’s of Autism: Awareness, Acceptance, and Appreciation to Action”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices (SKHOV) will host a webinar workshop presented by Dr. Stephen Shore this Monday, December 7th, titled “4 A’s of Autism: Awareness, Acceptance, and Appreciation to Action” on the Zoom webinar platform.
Dr. Shore, Adelphi University Clinical Assistant Professor, will be speaking about transitioning from “Awareness” to “Acceptance” and heading to “Appreciation” as society takes “Action” in valuing individuals on the autism spectrum for who they are. Examples of people, organizations, and entire countries at each stage of development will be presented.
The webinar workshop will focus on understanding the context of awareness and acceptance as a pathway towards creating fulfilling and productive lives through appreciation and recognition of people with autism and their abilities. Participants will explore transitioning from thinking of autism in terms of deficit, disorder, and disability to an abilities-based model of autism by asking “what can the individual do?”
Dr. Shore will share a number of expert educational resources for the webinar’s attendees and tips for viewing perceived weaknesses as actual strengths.
“We are very happy that Dr. Shore was able to find time to speak at our upcoming workshop” said SKHOV Founder and CEO Dr. Joshua Weinstein. “He’s been a leader in autism education, and we value his expertise. We are proud to share these vital resources to help people change their perspective about autism and autistic people’s abilities.”
The workshop is provided by Shema Kolainu free of charge through the New York City Council Autism Initiative; SKHOV extends their thanks for providing the necessary funds for their workshop program. Workshop attendees who are present for the entire presentation and complete a survey at the end will qualify for a Certificate of Attendance.
Register for the workshop here: https://bit.ly/4-as-of-autism-free-webinar
Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. As a nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.
