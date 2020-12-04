Herbal Supplement Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

New Study Reports “Herbal Supplement Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herbal Supplement Market 2020-2026

New Study Reports “Herbal Supplement Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Herbal Supplement Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Herbal Supplement Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global herbal supplements market was valued at US$ 70.42 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 110.26 billion by 2026 displaying elevated CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2020-2026). Herbal supplements are the dietary supplements that are extracted from plants or parts of plants for medicinal and therapeutic purposes. Herbal Supplements are used for the prevention and management of various diseases and ailments and are called photomedicine. These supplements work as natural alternatives for hormone replacement therapy, as plants have been used in medicinal purposes for thousands of years. They offer natural ways to improve prostate health, cognitive function and brain health, and connective and joint tissue health. These can be liquids or solids in the form of tablets, capsules, soft gels, gelcaps, or powders. Rising concerns regarding the adverse effects of synthetically derived nutraceuticals are projected to augment the demand for herbal supplements. Increasing spending on health and wellness and rising disposable income levels, especially in the emerging nations, are expected to augment the demand for herbal supplements globally. The preference for buying such herbal products as compared to luxury goods among the consumers is also portraying a dramatic surge. Herbal supplements help maintain cholesterol levels, regulate the digestive system, and reduce stress. Thus, increasing awareness about the health benefits offered by these products is expected to fuel market development.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Herbal Supplementmarket. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Herbal Supplement industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Solgar Inc., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Ricola AG, Bio-Botanica Inc., Blackmores Ltd, Himalaya Drug Company, Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Arizona Natural Products, Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG are some of the prominent players operating in the global herbal supplement industry. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Herbal Supplement.

List of common herbal supplements and their uses

• Aloe Vera: used topically for burns, psoriasis and osteoarthritis. Used in the oral form for digestive issues such as gastritis or constipation.

• Black cohosh: used to treat hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness and menopausal symptoms.

• Chamomile: used to treat sleeplessness, anxiety, upset stomach, gas and diarrhea. It is also used topically for skin conditions. Caution in people with ragweed allergy.

• Echinacea: used to fight cold and flu symptoms.

• Flaxseed: used to lower cholesterol. Good source of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

• Ginko: used to treat memory problems and tinnitus (ringing in the ears). It can be used along with the antidepressant selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) to enhance sex drive and sexual performance in people who have side effects with antidepressant medications. Caution in people taking blood thinners.

• Peppermint oil: used to treat digestion problems such as nausea, indigestion, stomach problems and bowel conditions.

• Soy: used to treat menopausal symptoms, memory problems and high cholesterol levels. Organic, whole soy food is preferable to soy supplements and processed soy foods like soy hot dogs.

• St. John’s Wort: used to treat depression, anxiety and sleep disorders. NOTE: This herb has many other drug and herb interactions. Consult your healthcare provider before starting this supplement

• Tea tree oil: used topically to treat several conditions including, acne, athlete’s foot, nail fungus, wounds, infections, lice, oral yeast infection (thrush), cold sores and dandruff.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Herbal Supplement is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Herbal Supplement Market is segmented into Mono – Herb Type, Multi – Herb Type and other

Based on Application, the Herbal Supplement Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Industry, Health Care Industry, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Herbal Supplement in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Herbal Supplement Market Manufacturers

Herbal Supplement Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Herbal Supplement Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

