RackCloudSpace the Hosting Expert Becomes a Microsoft Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- RackCloudSpace, a market leader in cloud services, web hosting and a wealth of other hosting related solutions, is proud to announce that they have joined the Microsoft partner program, providing new opportunities for connecting with other market experts and deliver detailed insight and improved performance across their dedicated server space.
The comprehensive dedicated server solution forms part of RackCloudSpace’s server network that comprises over 3 million active servers, making it one of the most extensive server networks in the world. Each dedicated server client enjoys 99.99% up-time rates alongside 24-hour in-house technical support, providing the quality guidance that third-party support solutions rarely match.
From eCommerce sites to forums and information portals, today’s consumers demand instant access to the information or pages they want, even a second or two delay can cause them to leave and seek out an alternative source for their needs. A dedicated server solution provides businesses and individuals with the resources needed to maintain website performance even during extremely heavy traffic loads, where a shared server hosting solution may have difficulty. By utilizing the RackCloudSpace dedicated server solution, websites have the infrastructure that scales with their needs, ensuring that the quality web experience is maintained for site users at all times, avoiding the difficulties of overwhelmed server infrastructure that can cause chaos for eCommerce sites in particular.
RackCloudSpace’s dedicated solution is overseen by over 50 systems engineers working to maintain server performance across the network, providing fast support as needed to deliver reliable performance and extended uptime. Each dedicated server is also provided with comprehensive DDoS protection and Anycast support for peace of mind, along with Tier certified infrastructure for superb performance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
“As a business, we believe in quality service and providing the right support for hosting of all kinds, and thanks to our new Microsoft Partnership, we have the tools and connections to raise the bar even further With industry leading uptime and a comprehensive support solution, we give webmasters the platform to grow, knowing that wherever their journey takes them, we can ensure their visitors always enjoy the smooth, fast experience they expect.”
You can find out more about RackCloudSpace and their Dedicated Server hosting solution, or any other aspect of their comprehensive hosting services, by visiting www.rackcloudspace.com, or contacting them directly using the phone and email details below.
Denis Brown
