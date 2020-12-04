Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
8th Circuit decides tribal sovereignty case

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has upheld the dismissal of an  Occupational Safety and Health Act enforcement matter against Red Lake Nation Fisheries. 

OSHA issued citations to a tribal fishery business after two members of the Red Lake Tribe who were working for the fishery drowned on the reservation in Lower Red Lake. The OSHA Review Commission dismissed the citations and the fine imposed and the Secretary of the Interior appealed. 

Read the court's opinion at: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/20/12/193373P.pdf

