Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Governor Tom Wolf is ordering the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, December 7, 2020, in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“It is with heavy hearts that we remember the tragic events that occurred at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but we are also reminded of and inspired by the resilience, bravery and the indomitable fighting spirit of the Americans who gave their lives on that day,” Governor Wolf said.

The United States flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday, December 7, 2020. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.