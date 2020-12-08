The Domain of 2020 is for Sale, Prevent.com
2020 was an unprecedented time for everyone. Prevent.com is the perfect domain for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries or the cybersecurity industry.
With the future rollouts of multiple COVID-19 vaccines, the “prevent” name is an exceptional opportunity for those in the sectors.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saw.com, the leading firm in company naming, domain brand protection, and domain brokerage, is excited to announce, Prevent.com is now available for purchase. Enormous potential exists for this domain in multiple industries.
Healthcare
Opportunities are vast for this domain in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. With an estimated revenue of $2.5 trillion in 2019, the healthcare industry is a behemoth. Additionally, “employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 15 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.4 million new jobs. This projected growth is mainly due to an aging population, leading to greater demand for healthcare services.” (Bureau of Labor Statistics). The pharmaceutical industry accounted for more than $1.3 trillion in output in 2015, making up 4 percent of the entire economy.
Initial reports of the effectiveness of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been promising. Moderna has said its vaccine is 94 percent effective at preventing the disease and 100 percent effective at preventing severe cases. And Pfizer has said its vaccine has 95 percent effectiveness and has been authorized by the UK for use. Both companies are looking to begin shipping vaccines in December, with mass distribution expected in 2021.
For Prevent.com, this vaccine news timeline is promising for any investor or business owner looking to use the name within the next year. After all, vaccines are to prevent diseases.
Cybersecurity
Outside of healthcare and pharmaceuticals, there is also space for prevent.com in the cybersecurity industry. With significant hacks happening year after year, and with identity theft on the rise, cybersecurity is an increasing concern for businesses and individuals alike. This growth in concern has translated to the need for better cybersecurity products, and massive growth is expected for the industry in the next ten years.
“The global cybersecurity market size was valued at USD 156.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. Cybersecurity and defense against online threats undertake greater significance in today’s digital changing landscape. It has become vital amid organization due to rapidly increasing frauds, cybercrimes, risk, threats, and vulnerabilities.” (Grand View Research).
Given that cybersecurity is to prevent cyber-attacks, the name prevent.com is a natural fit for the cybersecurity industry.
Benefits of a Premium .Com
Premium domains provide your company with instant legitimacy to companies in any industry. Additionally, .Com is the natural go-to for internet users when entering a domain in the URL bar. These two attributes, coupled with the multiple industry-relevant verb “prevent,” make this domain a business opportunity that should not be overlooked.
The healthcare, pharmaceutical, and cybersecurity industries are waiting for someone to pounce on this unique opportunity. Investors and startups alike could benefit significantly from this premium domain.
