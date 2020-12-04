Public Advocacy Landscape in 2021

Dec 4, 2020

By: Jennifer Hatcher, Chief Public Policy Officer, Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affair, FMI

While 2020 has presented a once in a lifetime challenge for the food industry, FMI’s public policy team in conjunction with our members, state association leaders and others in the industry have been able to tap into experience and connections to ensure that our members are able to keep the essential supply of food and household supplies available, safe, and affordable.

We have compiled many of the 2020 accomplishments into our FMI 2020 Government Relations Report, with the caveat that much work is still ongoing.

1. Ongoing COVID-19 Work

FMI will continue our efforts as we prepare for the impact of caseload spikes and a transition in government leadership in the White House and in several congressional committees. FMI continues to host weekly COVID-19 government affairs calls until something more frequent is needed.

2. Liability Relief

We are working not only federally, but also with a number of states either on legislation or executive orders. FMI does not believe our economy, schools or health system can return to normal without it.

3. Vaccines and Pharmacy

There is nothing like the effort our supermarket pharmacy members are going through or preparing for to get Americans vaccinated quickly with different types of vaccines and most with multiple doses that must be administered during different windows of time. We are so appreciative for the help of our pharmacy leads in helping us design appropriate advocacy.

4. Importance of SNAP and Feeding Assistance

Certainly, SNAP and feeding programs are an area that gets daily attention and that will continue. Increasing our retailers’ ability to adopt online SNAP and Pandemic EBT are top of mind now as well as emergency allocations, litigation and waivers and other maneuvers that may be necessary over the months ahead.

While we do not anticipate discussions moving much past COVID-19 and the economic recovery over the next few months, FMI’s government affairs team is working now on initiatives for the future and intend to engage on infrastructure, incentive-based climate change initiatives, sustainability/recycling, PBM reform/DIR fees, interchange fees – particularly with the increase in online and mobile payments - and any tax legislation that is contemplated.

While 2020 has been an extraordinary year, your FMI team continues to work each day with all levels and branches of government to help your teams ensure the availability of an abundant, safe, affordable supply of food and household items during this challenging time.

FMI Government Affairs