Autopsies, Cowboy Style
A riveting fictional tale of a coroner written with accurate realismCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When William Moore got the job as chief medical examiner of the county, he came in ready to change the way things were run. He wasn’t going to sit idly behind a desk. What follows next is a series of events that would bring the reader through a roller-coaster ride that would show, sometimes in great and vivid detail, the autopsies a coroner would make in order to bring a criminal to justice. This is Philip E. Keen’s Objection, he's still alive: Memoirs of a Cowboy Coroner.
You can expect this book to be as realistic as it can be, because Philip E. Keen is a certified forensic pathologist. He used his decades of experience and hundreds of appearances as an expert witness for criminal cases when writing this book. Keen has a combined 44 years of experience working as chief medical examiner, and has 17 years as both medical doctor of a private facility and as Chief of Pathology in a community hospital. Due to this, he has a broad grasp of all things related to medicine.
Keen spared no words when writing the book’s autopsy scenes as close to real as possible. In fact, readers might have a better idea of how autopsies are performed after reading Objection! That’s how close to reality the book gets. The fact that the story is based on his own personal experiences makes it even more visceral. But that’s not all the book offers, as the portions involving county and city politics are just as gripping as the ones involving the medical table and a scalpel.
If you’re a fan of suspense, medical drama, and TV police procedurals, then this book is a must-read.
