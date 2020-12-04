Cloud Gaming Market 2020 Technology, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast Outlook 2026
Cloud Gaming Market - 2020-2026
Summary:
Since the rapid growth of the cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing the traditional computation. Several technologies using cloud in all areas are developing to adapt the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming.
In cloud gaming implementation, client-server structure is used to create a communication between front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to cloud by UDP link and then data centre starts analysing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either file stream or a video stream. In the next step, TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client. During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cloud Gaming market in 2020.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Cloud Gaming industry.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Cloud Gaming market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Cloud Gaming market in terms of revenue.
Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cloud Gaming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Cloud Gaming market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Key Market Trends | Growth | Share | Sale | Revenue | Manufactures | Technology Component
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Cloud Gaming market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Cloud Gaming market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Cloud Gaming market.
The following players are covered in this report:
Sony
GameFly (PlayCast)
Nvidia
Ubitus
PlayGiga
Crytek GmbH
PlayKey
Utomik (Kalydo)
51ias.com (Gloud)
Cyber Cloud
Yunlian Technology
Liquidsky
BlacknutSAS
Alibaba Cloud
Baidu
Tencent Cloud
Ksyun (Kingsoft)
LeCloud
Cloud Gaming Breakdown Data by Type
Video Streaming
File Streaming
Cloud Gaming Breakdown Data by Application
PC
Connected TV
Tablet
Smartphone
Table of Content: Cloud Gaming Market 2026
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued …
