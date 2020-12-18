The Mayor of London partners with SocialBox.Biz for Tech Handover to disadvantaged Londoners

What SocialBox.Biz is doing today is absolutely remarkable and indicative of what is possible when businesses decide to give back...”
— Sam Forsdike at C4WS Homeless Project Charity, Camden, London
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor of London pledges hundreds of laptops and computers to help vulnerable stay connected

The partnership between the GLA and SocialBox.Biz will see technology distributed to charities working with London’s elderly, homeless and refugees.

The team at Age UK Wansdsworth said: "We are so grateful to SocialBox.Biz for the devices that we have received. Digital exclusion is a known issue in the older generation, but this has been exacerbated by COVID-19 when access to public computers has been limited and when so many services and activities have moved online. We have been able to deploy these devices in areas of the borough where older people may not have the means to buy their own equipment and have offered support from our team of ‘Digipals’.”

Despite the challenges presented by the c-19 pandemic, SocialBox.Biz was able to deliver on the historic laptop milestone earlier this year. “What SocialBox.Biz is doing today is absolutely remarkable and indicative of what is possible when businesses decide to give back,” said Sam Forsdike at C4WS Homeless project in Camden, London, “We were honored to be the location of the 1000th laptop handover, and we pledge to continue to change lives with access to electronics today.”

https://www.socialbox.biz/mayor-of-london-pledges-hundreds-of-laptops-and-computers-to-help-vulnerable-stay-connected/

SocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative tech solutions.

SocialBox.Biz launched in 2014 in Camden Town to take unused and outdated yet still useful laptops from businesses, organisations, and other agencies and wipe them clean before donating them to those in need with open-source software. Today, the company is working towards larger donation milestones. In order to ensure all reused laptops are used to their fullest, SocialBox.Biz works with accommodation services and charities that monitor usage of the electronic.

