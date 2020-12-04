ONMYWAY WELCOMES FIRST LOCAL 50 SPONSOR, DAVID AYLOR LAW OFFICES

OnMyWay OnMyWay Advertising

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charleston-based OnMyWay is welcoming David Aylor Law Offices to fight against texting and driving by becoming an OnMyWay Local 50 Sponsor.

OnMyWay is inviting local businesses to join their fight against texting and driving. Prominent Charleston professionals recognize OnMyWay’s remarkable impact on society as David Aylor Law Offices becomes the first Local 50 Sponsor. David Aylor Law Offices was voted the best law firm by Best of Charleston in 2020 and is now the exclusive personal injury attorney in Charleston featured on the platform.

David Aylor Law Offices and OnMyWay have similar interests aligned to end distracted driving. Sponsorship on the app will further help to propagate their cause as well as increase brand visibility to local drivers using the app daily.

OnMyWay offers sponsorship options that are tailored to meet the needs of each brand. Sponsorship includes OnMyWay advertising on the platform that is able to meet the needs of local as well as national companies. With thousands of people using the app every day, sponsors have the opportunity to advertise in specific regions using a geofence.

Using advertisements targeted to app user locations helps to integrate the community businesses and sponsors into the fight against texting and driving, all the while supporting more local economy. Circulating local ads in front of local people provides word of mouth exposure, rather than impersonal advertisement blasts. Choosing to sponsor with OnMyWay helps to promote your business and a good message.

OnMyWay sponsors not only save lives but make a positive impact in the communities where their employees and customers live and work through OnMyWay Corporate Social Responsibility.

About OnMyWay

OnMyWay, based in Charleston, SC, has a mission to reverse the distracted driving epidemic through positive rewards. App users get paid for every mile they do not text and drive and can refer their friends to get compensated for them as well. The money earned can then be used to purchase items from participating advertisers through our OnMyWay Cash Offers. For sponsorship deals, career opportunities, inquiries, and more, you can visit OnMyWay's official website.