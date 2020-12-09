Level SIX Esports Incubator Signs Partnership with Canadian Business College bringing Esports Entrepreneurship to Campus
Level SIX Esports Incubator will be rolling out a new partnership with the Canadian Business College to help students launch their esports or gaming startups
"...a visionary partner like the Canadian Business College who understands how a program like this can not only enrich their educational experience, but also jumpstart their students’ career path”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level SIX Esports Incubator (“Level SIX”), a project of Amuka Esports, is pleased to announce they have entered into a new partnership with the Canadian Business College (“CBC”) to bring the Level SIX Incubator program to campus, a first of its kind for Canada. This will mean a separate cohort dedicated to the CBC students who are pursuing a business in the esports or gaming industry. The Level SIX program puts esports entrepreneurs through a rigorous 10-week program that teaches the fundamentals of the esports industry, market opportunities and helps them get their product or service into market. Four companies will be selected to participate in the cohort which will start in Q1 of 2021.
— Ben Feferman - CEO, Amuka Esports
CBC is a private career college that offers practical training, accelerated learning and job readiness strategies. It has over 25 years of experience delivering career centric programs in business, accounting, healthcare, IT, digital media and web design. With the rise of the esports industry, CBC is readying themselves to provide a top-level academic experience for their students.
Dean Tremain, VP of Marketing and Recruitment at Canadian Business College says this is the start of a groundbreaking approach to Esports education in Canada. “We are very excited to partner with Level SIX and Amuka Esports to provide greater access to world-class academics and entrepreneurial opportunities in the esports and gaming industries”.
The Level SIX Esports Incubator was launched in 2019 by Amuka Esports to support early-stage esports companies. Eight companies have participated so far with businesses related to teams, tournament platforms, coaching and daily fantasy. According to Ben Feferman Level SIX co-founder and CEO of Amuka Esports, getting to campuses is just the first part. “If we really want to support and develop esports entrepreneurs, we need to have programs on college campuses. I’m really excited to have a visionary partner like the Canadian Business College who understands how a program like this can not only enrich their educational experience, but also jumpstart their students’ career path.”
About Canadian Business College
Canadian Business College (CBC) is an Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities (MCU) registered private career college with campuses in Toronto, Mississauga, and Scarborough. CBC provides students with the guidance, resources, and skills needed to achieve career success in a more focused learning environment through comfortable class sizes, highly engaged academic instruction, and personalized career readiness support.
About Amuka Esports
Amuka Esports is a diversified esports company focusing on teams, tournaments, content and venues. This includes operating Canada's largest esports venue along with teams based in North America and Europe. Amuka Esports has signed a LOI to merge with YDX Innovation (TSXV:YDX) https://amukaesports.com
