NEWS

LDAF Accepting State Organic Cost-Share Rebate applications

December 3, 2020

Baton Rouge, La. (December 3, 2020) – Louisiana agricultural producers and handlers who obtained USDA Organic certification or recertification may qualify for reimbursement to recoup some of their costs through a 2020 State Organic Cost-Share Rebate program.

The rebates are available for USDA Organic certification and recertification expenses incurred between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020. Producers must go through their local FSA office to apply for their federal reimbursement before submitting an application for state reimbursement through the LDAF. The state program will provide reimbursements of up to 50 percent of certification and recertification costs up to $500 maximum reimbursement per year. The LDAF payment will be based ONLY on one (1) category.

“Earning the USDA Organic certification can be a costly and lengthy process,” Strain said. “This cost-share program is one way producers can offset these expenses.”

Applications must be received by close of business (4:30 p.m.) Monday, March 1, 2021. The 2020 State Organic Cost-Share Rebate applications are available at www.LDAF.la.gov.

Reimbursements will be on a first-come, first-served basis, based on receipt of the completed application packet, until available funding is exhausted.

For more information, contact Jeremy Hendrix at 337-948-0230 or by email at jhendrix@ldaf.la.gov.

Additional information is available from the USDA National Organic Program website at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/occsp/index.