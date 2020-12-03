S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Board Chairman Statement on Agency Director Search

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 3, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Board Chairman Mark Elam issued the following statement on the board’s progress in its search for a new agency director:

“We continue to make good progress in our search for DHEC's next director. The Board is committed to a thorough, focused hiring process that will identify the agency's next leader who will be taking the helm of our state's public health and environmental agency during a complicated and challenging time. As the ongoing pandemic looms, it's never been more important that we find the right person to lead the agency.

During Tuesday’s Board meeting, we spent several hours interviewing candidates. We remain inspired and impressed by the talented pool of candidates who are qualified for this significant position.

It remains the intent of the Board to select a new director by the end of the year to submit for confirmation in January when the next legislative session begins. It's important to remember that the agency's next Director will need to be approved by the Governor and confirmed by our State Senate before he or she begins in this new role, and the State Legislature is scheduled to return to session on January 12.

In the coming days, we will continue to conduct additional interviews and make thoughtful decisions that are in the best interest of all South Carolinians as we bring a new leader to the agency, one who will be surrounded and supported by the dedicated and experienced DHEC staff who work each day to protect the health and safety of our residents and the communities where they live, work and play.”

As part of the selection process, a nationwide search continues to be conducted. At this time, the board has not selected finalists. As of today, the board has received 65 applicants and nine have been interviewed.

The DHEC director is selected by the board to serve a four-year term. The selection is subject to approval by the Governor, and advice and consent by the Senate.

###