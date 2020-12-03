Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that Grant Dorfman has joined the agency as Deputy First Assistant Attorney General. Judge Dorfman, who graduated from the Yale Law School, previously clerked for the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals before taking the role of partner in a commercial litigation firm. He then served as a judge for the 129th District Court in Houston, oversaw world-wide litigation as Senior Counsel for an oil and gas drilling contractor, and was again selected to serve as a judge for the 334th District Court in Houston.

“As a state district court judge, I observed close up the dedication to justice and tireless commitment to the rule of law of this Office’s hard-working public servants. I am honored and excited to join Attorney General Paxton and his team in serving the people of the great State of Texas,” said Judge Dorfman.

Judge Dorfman is currently a member of the Houston Bar Association, Houston Bar Foundation, American Law Institute and the Federalist Society. Prior to attending Yale, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Honors History from Brown University and a Master of Studies in History and Political Philosophy from Oxford University.

“Grant brings unparalleled intellect and an exceptionally keen legal mind to the Office of the Attorney General,” said Attorney General Paxton. “His insight, experience, and attention to detail is invaluable. I look forward to our teamwork in service to Texans.”