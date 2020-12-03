Highwaysevenmusicgroup Sings Massive Deal with ONErpm
Top Music LabelATLANTA, GA, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highway Seven Music Group has signed a record-breaking deal with the music distribution giant, ONErpm. The deal is certainly a quantum leap for Highway Seven Music Company, the fast-growing record label, Highway Seven Music Group.
According to the deal, 3 Miles High is the first release of the imprint. The deal was ratified by Orlando McGhee, the Head of Urban Music at ONErpm. Most notably is that the deal covers songs in inspiration, rap, pop, and RnB genres.
This is a big win for upcoming singers, rappers, and bands in Atlanta, Georgia. It creates a wide opportunity for youngsters who know how to make great music.
This exclusive deal is pivotal towards actualizing the vision of Highway Seven Music Group. The vision has always been to be a beacon of hope to Christian and Non-christian artists in the United States, starting from Atlanta, Georgia.
Although started in 2018, Highway Seven Music Group is growing into becoming one of the finest record labels in the city. According to Derrick Shaw, the CEO of Highway Seven Music Group, the deal is a tip of the iceberg compared to the numerous things that Highway Seven Music Group seeks to achieve in earnest.
3 Miles High will be releasing its first single in January 2021 and promises it will be a hit. 3 Miles High has always been a maker of good music, and their forthcoming single is by no means going to be small.
In quick succession, other singles and albums which are in the pipeline will be released in 20
