Rutland Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B404688                                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Nutt

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2020 / 0800 hours

LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

                   

ACCUSED: Patrick Navarre

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 3, 2020, at approximately 0800 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks in conjunction with The United States Marshal Service, apprehended Patrick Navarre. Navarre was wanted out of the State of Nevada for sexually assaulting a child. Navarre was taken into custody without incident. Navarre was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

LODGED - LOCATION- Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Yes                                                                         

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/2020 at 1230 hours

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

