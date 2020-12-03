Rutland Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B404688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Nutt
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/03/2020 / 0800 hours
LOCATION: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Patrick Navarre
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 3, 2020, at approximately 0800 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks in conjunction with The United States Marshal Service, apprehended Patrick Navarre. Navarre was wanted out of the State of Nevada for sexually assaulting a child. Navarre was taken into custody without incident. Navarre was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.
LODGED - LOCATION- Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/2020 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.