Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Washington Who Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy Gets Compensated

The Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed and they recommend the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist with compensation for a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Washington if he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. To qualify the Navy Veteran's exposure to asbestos should have occurred prior 1982-and it does not matter if the Navy Veteran smoked cigarettes.

The Advocate says, "Most US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Washington State are not aware that they might receive significant financial compensation if during their service in the navy that had heavy exposure to asbestos. As mentioned, the financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. If the Navy Veteran like this spent their career in the navy, and they had constant exposure to asbestos their compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. If this sounds like your loved one, or family member-please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of how the compensation process works. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, Bellevue, Kent, Everett, Renton, Yakima, Federal Way, Bremerton, The Tri Cities, Bellingham or anywhere in Washington State. https://Washington.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers in Bremerton, Seattle and Tacoma, nuclear power plant workers including workers at the Hanford Nuclear Site, hydroelectric workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers along Washington’s Coast and Puget Sound, aerospace or commercial airplane factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, millwrights, insulators, pipefitters, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.