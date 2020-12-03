Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Signs Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Proclamation

December 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Proclamation. Dec. 7, 2020 marks the 79th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, which led to America’s entry into World War II.

The flags of the United States and State of Florida will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 7, 2020.

