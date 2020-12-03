$19M in Road and Intersection Improvement Projects in CNY

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of $19 million in road resurfacing and intersection improvement projects in Onondaga and Oswego counties that improved travel and enhanced safety along some of the region's most heavily traveled roadways. The projects included the resurfacing of nearly 38 lane miles of Interstate 81; the rehabilitation of portions of State Route 5 in the Town of Dewitt and State Route 92 from DeWitt to the Village of Manlius; and an upgrade of the intersection of State Route 370 with John Glenn Boulevard in the Town of Salina. The completed work will help ensure the continued flow of people and commerce in Central New York for decades to come.

"Strong infrastructure is an essential piece of not only keeping travelers safe, but in helping drive economic growth as well," Governor Cuomo said. "With these three projects now complete, Central New York's transportation system is now safer and more reliable for the thousands of travelers, commuters, and businesses who utilize these corridors every day."

Completed projects included:

The resurfacing of Interstate 81's northbound and southbound lanes from just north of State Route 31 in the Town of Cicero, Onondaga County, to just south of State Route 49 in the Town of Hastings, Oswego County. The $10.2 million project milled and paved the road surface and reconstructed pavement joints to improve travel conditions.

The rehabilitation of portions of State Route 5 from Edwards Drive to the Lyndon Golf Course in the Town of Dewitt and State Route 92 from Edwards Drive in Dewitt to the Village of Manlius in Onondaga County. The $5.7 million project resurfaced the roadways and made sidewalk and curb improvements along roadways that are widely used by commuters and are home to many business and retail establishments. Additional improvements included upgraded traffic and pedestrian signals and new signs.

The reconstruction of the intersection of State Route 370 and John Glenn Boulevard in the Town of Salina, Onondaga County. The $3.1 million project added new turning lanes, resurfaced the approaches and upgraded the signals and signage. The intersection is a major crossroads for motorists commuting along the Interstate 690 corridor and provides access to Onondaga Lake Park in the Village of Liverpool and nearby business districts in the Village of Baldwinsville and along State Route 57.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "New York State under Governor Cuomo is rebuilding its infrastructure, making it stronger and more resilient. These projects will ease the flow of people and commerce along some of the most vital roadways in Onondaga and Oswego counties and will help keep Central New York Rising."

Assemblymember and Chair of the Committee on Transportation William B. Magnarelli said, "The New York State DOT continues to provide remediation and renovation to local roads to maintain and improve the quality of life for Central New Yorkers. The completion of these projects is a reminder that the State is continuing needed services and maintaining infrastructure even during the pandemic."

Accelerating CNY Rising

Today's announcement complements "Central NY Rising," the region's comprehensive blueprint to generate robust economic growth and community development. The State has already invested more than $6.3 billion in the region since 2012 to lay the groundwork for the plan - capitalizing on global market opportunities, strengthening entrepreneurship and creating an inclusive economy. Now, the region is accelerating Central NY Rising with a $500 million State investment through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, announced by Governor Cuomo in December 2015. The State's $500 million investment will incentivize private business to invest well over $2.5 billion - and the region's plan, as submitted, projects up to 5,900 new jobs. More information is available here.