Edina woman charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Stacy Rae Nevers, of Edina, with five felony counts of willfully failing to file individual income tax returns, five gross misdemeanor counts of knowingly failing to file individual income tax returns, five felony counts of willfully failing to pay individual income tax, and five gross misdemeanor counts of knowingly failing to pay individual income tax.

According to the complaint, Ms. Nevers failed to file state income tax returns and pay state incomes tax for tax years 2014 through 2018. According to the complaint, Ms. Nevers earned enough income under a married filing jointly status during those years and married filing separately status for tax years 2014, 2015, and 2018, which would require her to file income tax returns in Minnesota. The complaint states that Ms. Nevers told department investigators that she was responsible for managing finances and ensuring that taxes were filed for her household. In February 2020, Ms. Nevers filed individual income tax returns under a married filing separately status and paid income tax for tax years 2014 through 2018.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Each tax-related gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a $3,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.