HIP Video Promo presents: David King Jones lightens our holiday with humorous music clip "The Covid 19 Christmas Song"

David King Jones David King Jones - The Covid 19 Christmas Song

WASHINGTON D.C., USA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The conventional joys of the holidays are put on the backburner this year. Take the normal traditions you're familiar with - like photos with Santa and big family gatherings - and erase it from your mind temporarily. While the pandemic has been damaging throughout the globe, it has certainly thrown the normality of our everyday operations for a twist. David King Jones is getting us into the Christmas spirit with his lighthearted holiday single, "The Covid 19 Christmas Song." The Washington D.C. native began his journey in middle school with his first-ever keyboard and soon began producing his own music. During his time in New York City, Jones' musical talents opened doors for him to travel and work with different artists. Now, he's singled in on the R&B/pop genre but still specializes in rap, hip-hop, and EDM.

Jones wears all the hats in every part of his music process; besides writing and singing, he records, mixes, and masters each track in his home studio. He also films and edits each music video himself, creating a truly personal narrative for each clip. The artist had a song featured on BET Uncut and received plenty of radio love from Hot 97 New York. One thing Jones got out of quarantine was finding out how to intertwine it into his music.

David King Jones might just be the king of the green screen due to his impressive comedic cutouts in "The Covid 19 Christmas Song" music video. As he performs in front of a Christmas tree in an essential worker's uniform, nostalgic clips of busy and crowded holiday events flash across the screen, only to be halted by Santa snoozing off, disinfected shopping carts, and Christmas carolers performing on phone screens instead of in front of your door. The gift of giving and sharing is a bit limited with single-use products and no cash payments at certain stores. Forgetting your mask in your car is all too familiar, but the emojis in the clip have all their PPE on. As recommended by CDC guidelines, make sure to social distance, limit gatherings, and stay away from the mistletoe this holiday season.

