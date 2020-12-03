FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits Gilero, Medical Device Manufacturer that Pivoted to Producing PPE

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited Gilero, a medical device manufacturer in Morrisville and Pittsboro that began making personal protective equipment when COVID-19 reached the United States. Gilero began by making face shields and has expanded their efforts to constructing negative pressure environments for hospital beds and packaging nasal swabs. Governor Cooper toured Gilero and learned about the production of these supplies.

“We are glad so many companies like Gilero answered our call to begin making personal protective equipment when the pandemic hit,” said Governor Cooper. “These supplies help us slow the spread of the virus and keep people safe.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has distributed over 19 million face coverings, 12 million procedure masks, one million face shields and other PPE supplies. The state partnered with companies like Gilero to distribute PPE across the state. Gilero has produced over 800,000 face shields for the State and others.

“When the pandemic hit, we felt it was our moral and civic duty to help in some way. We expedited the design and manufacturing of the face shield. We’re grateful to Governor Cooper and the Departments of Emergency Management and Health and Human Services for the opportunity to help protect the front line workers of North Carolina who risk so much each day to battle this virus,” said Chief Executive Officer of Gilero Ted Mosler. “We continue developing products to protect these workers, and now, to improve the rapid detection of the virus because our work force wants to use their skills and capabilities to make a difference.”

To allow for proper distancing and safety protocols, coverage of this event was pooled in coordination with the North Carolina Press Association.

Video footage of this event is available for media use here and here.

Still photos will be distributed by the Associated Press.

