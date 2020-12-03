Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,489 in the last 365 days.

FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits Gilero, Medical Device Manufacturer that Pivoted to Producing PPE

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited Gilero, a medical device manufacturer in Morrisville and Pittsboro that began making personal protective equipment when COVID-19 reached the United States. Gilero began by making face shields and has expanded their efforts to constructing negative pressure environments for hospital beds and packaging nasal swabs. Governor Cooper toured Gilero and learned about the production of these supplies.

“We are glad so many companies like Gilero answered our call to begin making personal protective equipment when the pandemic hit,” said Governor Cooper. “These supplies help us slow the spread of the virus and keep people safe.” 

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has distributed over 19 million face coverings, 12 million procedure masks, one million face shields and other PPE supplies. The state partnered with companies like Gilero to distribute PPE across the state. Gilero has produced over 800,000 face shields for the State and others. 

“When the pandemic hit, we felt it was our moral and civic duty to help in some way. We expedited the design and manufacturing of the face shield. We’re grateful to Governor Cooper and the Departments of Emergency Management and Health and Human Services for the opportunity to help protect the front line workers of North Carolina who risk so much each day to battle this virus,” said Chief Executive Officer of Gilero Ted Mosler. “We continue developing products to protect these workers, and now, to improve the rapid detection of the virus because our work force wants to use their skills and capabilities to make a difference.”

To allow for proper distancing and safety protocols, coverage of this event was pooled in coordination with the North Carolina Press Association.

Video footage of this event is available for media use here and here.

Still photos will be distributed by the Associated Press.

 

###

 

You just read:

FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits Gilero, Medical Device Manufacturer that Pivoted to Producing PPE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.