World’s Premier Plant-Based mylk (milk), aMYLK, Launches National Shipping in Time for the Holidays

Beloved for producing extraordinary, colorful & additive free plant-based (non-dairy) alternative mylk, aMYLK launches its national shipping program next week

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aMYLK has been surprising and delighting customers one sip at a time since the summer of 2017 when it launched through POP-UP markets at famed retailer Anthropologie’s Locally Yours Marketplace. aMYLK soon after began distributing with an “old fashioned milkman” style delivery program and then launched full scale at Portland area farmers markets in the summer of 2019.

Known to “sell out” regularly, aMYLK has developed a cult like following for its glass bottled, super creamy lineup of colorful, additive free almond and hazelnut based mylks. Particularly popular is the Super aMYLK line which includes superfoods and adaptogens like blue algae and crushed freshwater pearls with names like “I’m Special”, “I’m Beautiful” and “I’m Joyful”.

Beginning next week on Monday December 7th, aMYLK will be offering national shipping just in time for the holidays. aMYLK is the perfect holiday gift for the wellness minded foodie. aMYLK’s Founder, Amy Colville, started aMYLK after years of struggle with food sensitivities caused by stress-related auto immune issues:

“I created aMYLK as a pure plant-based dairy alternative to help inspire greater clarity, vitality, energy and joy for myself, my family and my community," states Amy Colvilile. "I couldn’t find a nutrient dense, gum free alternative mylk product in the marketplace that actually tasted good, or didn’t upset my stomach, so I decided to make my own."

Amy Colville continues, “I am incredibly excited to extend our reach beyond the Portland area so that we can meet the needs of a larger customer base. My goal is to make the best plant-based mylk in the world. I hope aMYLK will inspire you to live your healthiest, most joyful life. aMYLK is the purest plant-based dairy alternative in the marketplace. I never add any gums, emulsifiers, oils, or synthetic ingredients and each of my glass bottled mylks are made with at least 25% nuts compared to the 2-5% typically found in other products.”

