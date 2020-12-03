Celebrity Dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, Welcomes Dr. Davita Danesh To Concierge Dentistry In Brentwood

Dr. Davita Danesh of Concierge Dentistry Dr. Jay Grossman

"She has extensive experience with cosmetic dentistry, as well as pediatric dentistry." - Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Dentist - 2020” , Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team are thrilled to welcome Dr. Davita Danesh to their practice in Brentwood, CA. Since 1991, Concierge Dentistry's mission has been to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, their office provides modern imaging capabilities that allow you to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results.

Dr. Danesh, a native Angelino, did her undergraduate training at UCLA, and her dental training at USC. "Dr. Danesh's extensive experience with cosmetic dentistry, as well as pediatric dentistry will be of incredible benefit to our team and patients", states Dr. Grossman.

Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry, Dr. Grossman believes in delivering ultra-high-level care with state-of-the-art equipment and techniques. He has helped over 10,000 children and adults enjoy more beautiful smiles and greater self-confidence. He states, "We recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and we strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized."

In partnership with Dr. Grossman's years of experience, Dr. Davita Danesh will surely contribute to the excellence that Concierge Dentistry stands behind, and excel in her new practice. Dr. Grossman expresses his enthusiasm by stating, "We are very excited to welcome her to our practice".

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $5 million in free dental care to over 60,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple: to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they have provided modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

