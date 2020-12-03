Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force to Hold First Meeting

MADISON, Wis. – The first meeting of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) Task Force, charged with helping to fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin, will be held. The task force will meet at 1:00 p.m. virtually.

 

In partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and Wisconsin’s Indigenous communities, the task force plans to focus on examining the factors that contribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) and the response from social service organizations, understanding the roles federal, state and tribal jurisdictions play, and improving and implementing robust data collection and reporting methods.

 

Violence against Native women and girls is an under-reported problem throughout the U.S., and cases are often misclassified or there is confusion about jurisdiction. Accurate data protocols are needed to improve data collection and tracking information.

 

Members of the task force is available here.

 

The public meeting notice and information to watch the meeting is available here.

