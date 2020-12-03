New rapid-turnaround Brexit service launched to help thousands of UK businesses prepare for January 1st
Called Brexit FastTrack and delivered by specialist export consultancy, Go Exporting, the service is designed to offer a detailed Brexit impact review and transition plan that’s specific to each business.
And, critical as the Brexit countdown clock ticks under 30 days to go, the Brexit FastTrack service can turn-around in just seven working days.
According to Government data, some 61% of businesses have so far done little, if anything, to prepare for Brexit. And whilst many companies will have seen their preparations hampered by dealing with the immediate threat of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are also swathes of companies around the UK who don’t know where to turn to for help, are unsure of what exactly they need to do to be Brexit ready, and potentially some who also under-estimate just how much there is to prepare.
Go Exporting’s Brexit FastTrack is designed to give businesses the actual actions they need to take in the form of a detailed report that covers 24 areas, including EORI requirements, customs rules and regulations, likely tariffs and duties, VAT procedure changes and supply chain implications.
Mike Wilson, CEO and founder of Go Exporting, said that: “Brexit will be a challenge for all companies; from managing and maintaining your current EU customers and supply chain, to understanding the impact of new customs arrangements, tariffs and Incoterms.
“Whilst many businesses were unprepared even before the start of the year, the coronavirus pandemic has no-doubt hampered the efforts of those companies who had every intention of focusing on the Brexit challenge head-on throughout 2020.
“That’s why we’ve launched our Brexit FastTrack service. With time running out, every business needs to take the required steps to make sure they’re Brexit-ready. We’ll help them understand exactly what those required steps are.”
Brexit FastTrack starts at £950 +VAT with an express service available for rapid-turnaround too. Learn more about the service and how it works here - https://goexporting.com/brexit-fasttrack/
About Go Exporting
Go Exporting is a specialist export consultancy that helps businesses profitably expand into new international markets.
Founder Mike Wilson has over 30-years experience in international trade, and through Go Exporting has supported the likes of Allica Bank, Business Wales, Enterprise Ireland and the Jordan Chamber of Industry.
For more information, visit https://goexporting.com/ or email info@goexporting.com.
Arthur Wilson
Go Exporting
arthur@goexporting.com
