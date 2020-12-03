Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,479 in the last 365 days.

Applications Open Now Through January 15 for Dairy Processor Grants

Release Date: December 3, 2020  

Media Contact: Grace Atherton, Communications Director, (608) 224-5020, Grace.Atherton@wisconsin.gov 

Download PDF

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for the next round of Dairy Processor Grants through January 15, 2021. The funding is intended to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities. Grant recipients will be announced in February 2021.

Funding from these reimbursement grants can be used to address a wide range of dairy business needs such as food safety, staff training, plant expansion or modernization, and professional consulting services. Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dairy processing plant in Wisconsin which is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or manufacturing milk or dairy products.

Grants will be awarded for projects up to $50,000 and up to two years in duration. The processor is required to provide a match of at least 20 percent of the grant amount. Recipients will be chosen through a competitive selection process. In 2020, 11 companies received a total of $200,000 in grants.

The Dairy Processor Grant application can be found on DATCP’s website: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/DairyDevelopment.aspx. Applications must be emailed to Grants Manager Ryan Dunn at RyanD.Dunn@wisconsin.gov by 5:00 PM on Friday, January 15, 2021. Applicants who need assistance downloading or completing their application should call (608) 590-7239.

###

You just read:

Applications Open Now Through January 15 for Dairy Processor Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.