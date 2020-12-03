December 2, 2020 - DCA Announces Award of $2.6 Million in Neighborhood Preservation COVID-19 Relief Grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Grants Promote the Recovery and Revitalization of Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) Communities

TRENTON, NJ – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today announced the award of $2.6 million in Neighborhood Preservation COVID-19 Relief Grants to 19 municipalities participating in the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP). The grants aim to promote the continued recovery and revitalization of NPP communities from the COVID-19 crisis by providing funding for eligible coronavirus response activities with a special emphasis on supporting impacted small businesses.

“Governor Murphy and I recognize how important it is that Neighborhood Preservation Program communities receive funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we have allocated federal coronavirus aid to them,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “The grant funding will be used to help these neighborhoods, which are particularly vulnerable to the crisis, recover faster by investing in their small businesses and in activities meant to draw people to live, work, and visit these places.”

The relief grants are funded by an allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The $2.6 million in grant funds were awarded to municipalities that have a current, approved Neighborhood Preservation Program Implementation Plan through the local government or an NPP partner nonprofit organization. At least 60 percent of the funding is for business uses and must be distributed to small businesses located in their NPP neighborhood district boundaries with other funding dedicated to district-wide improvements that benefit both the local business and residential communities. Eligible uses of the grant funding include:

Commercial mortgage, rent, and other bills (utilities, accounts payable);

Resources to get a business established online (for example, an upgraded website to make delivery available to customers);

Procurement of masks, gloves, shield guards, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for business owners, staff and customers;

Procurement of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes;

Social distancing signage and decals;

Procurement of tables, chairs, and other furniture for outdoor dining;

COVID-19 educational materials, activities, and events;

Wages for activities substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Community access to internet services for food shopping;

Expenses for community social and health benefit activities by nonprofit groups that are necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Local gift card programs that promote patronage of NPP neighborhood businesses; and

Program administration expenses for activities dedicated to COVID-19 response.

The grants may only be used for eligible costs incurred between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020 and must be fully expended by December 30.

The grant recipients and projects are listed below:

Grantee Name Municipality Project Description Award Amount Berlin Township Berlin Township (Camden County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage Support; Districtwide PPE $55,000 Main Street Burlington, Inc. Burlington City (Burlington County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage/Utilities Support; Districtwide PPE and Sanitization $120,300 Cape May City Cape May City (Cape May County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage and COVID-19 Impacted Operational Support; Districtwide PPE $105,000 East Orange City East Orange City (Essex County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage/COVID-Impacted Expenses Support; Districtwide PPE $76,300 Egg Harbor City Egg Harbor City (Atlantic County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage/COVID Mitigation Employee Wage Support/Prior COVID Loss Support; Social Distancing Signs and Equipment; Outdoor Dining Equipment and Seating; Districtwide PPE and Sanitizing Equipment; Marketing $85,000 Elizabeth City Elizabeth City (Union County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage/COVID Loss Support; Districtwide PPE and COVID-Prevention Equipment $140,200 Greater Bergen, Inc. Garfield City (Bergen County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage/Prior COVID Loss Support; Districtwide PPE and Social Distancing Signs and Equipment $122,700 Glassboro Borough Glassboro Borough (Gloucester County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage/Prior COVID Loss Support $100,700 Hammonton Revitalization Committee Hammonton Town (Atlantic County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage; Districtwide Parklets, Outdoor Dining and Other Open-Air Enhancements; and Public Information Sound System for Public Health Announcements and Marketing $184,300 Keyport Borough Keyport Borough (Monmouth County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage/Utilities Support; Districtwide PPE; Public Health and Business Support Marketing; and Outdoor Seating $192,000 Holly City Development Corp. Millville City (Cumberland County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage and COVID-19 Impacted Operational Support; Districtwide PPE, eGiftCard Program Subsidy; Business Survival Training and Marketing Assessments and Support $231,200 Mount Holly Township Mount Holly Township (Burlington County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage/Utilities/Prior COVID Loss Support; Districtwide PPE, Social Distancing Signs and Equipment; Outdoor Dining Equipment; and eGiftCard Subsidy $139,300 New Brunswick City New Brunswick City (Middlesex County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent Support $237,600 Passaic City Passaic City (Passaic County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage/Utilities Support; Districtwide PPE and Sanitization $190,200 Perth Amboy City Perth Amboy City (Middlesex County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent Support; Districtwide PPE; Sanitation Stations; and Restaurant Online Menu and QR Code Program $180,200 NORWESCAP Phillipsburg Town (Warren County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage Support; Business PPE; Internet and eCommerce Presence; Districtwide Marketing; Creation of Outdoor Seating Area; and Subsidizing eGiftCard Program $140,300 Pleasantville City Pleasantville City (Atlantic County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage and COVID-19 Impacted Operational Support $82,500 Roselle Borough Roselle Borough (Union County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage/Utilities/Prior COVID Loss Support; Districtwide PPE; Social Distancing Signs and Equipment; Outdoor Dining Equipment $98,800 Woodbury City Woodbury City (Gloucester County) Grants to Small Businesses for Rent/Mortgage Support; Districtwide PPE; Creation of Outdoor Seating Area; and Subsidizing eGiftCard Program $119,400 19 Approved Projects Total: $2,601,000

The Neighborhood Preservation COVID-19 Relief Program is part of a larger coordinated State effort to invest needed dollars into small businesses, small landlords, and impacted communities in the wake of the pandemic.

The DCA offers a wide range of programs and services, including affordable housing production, fire safety, building safety, community planning and development, local government management and finance, and disaster recovery.

For more information about DCA, visit https://nj.gov/dca/ or follow the Department on social media: