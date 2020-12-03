Ian Goldin on Data and Statistics: Signposts in the Fog

December 3, 2020

Ian Goldin says when it comes to economic statistics, we are often found to be in the dark. (B540/ Guillem Lopez/Photoshot/Newscom)

Covid-19 has shown the important role that data and statistics play in assessing the disruptions caused by the pandemic–economic and otherwise–and implementing measures to mitigate its impact. The IMF's Statistics Department brings together leading thinkers in the world of data in its annual Statistical Forum. This year, Ian Goldin was invited to give a keynote speech on Economics, Institutions, and Multilateralism in the context of Covid-19, and to discuss his book The Butterfly Defect with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Goldin is the Oxford University Professor of Globalization and Development, and Director of the Oxford Martin Program on Technological and Economic Change. In this podcast, Goldin says bouncing back should not imply resorting to pre-pandemic approaches but to set out on a new and more sustainable path.

Ian Goldin, is the founding Director of the Oxford Martin School.