Exton Orthodontist Accepting New Patients

Exeter Orthodontics offers both braces and Invisalign for one low cost of $3,995.

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A popular orthodontist in Exton, PA is now accepting new patients. Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces and Invisalign in Exton. With advanced technology and an experienced team of orthodontists, Exeter Orthodontics has helped thousands of teens and adults smile with confidence.

Braces in Exton cost only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are available.

“Exeter Orthodontics came about because a group of orthodontists was tired of charging patients prices they could not afford for the care they desperately needed,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills. “We keep our overhead low by specializing only in orthodontics, buying quality supplies in bulk, and passing these cost savings on to our patients.”

In addition to braces, Invisalign in Exton also costs only $3,995. Invisalign aligners are a popular treatment option because of their comfort and convenience. The transparent aligners can be removed as needed, meaning favorite foods aren’t off-limits.

Some patients with more complex cases may be better suited for traditional braces, while other patients with simpler cases may be better suited for Invisalign. Both treatments differ in comfort and compliance, but one thing will always stay the same: their low price.

To request a free consultation with the Exton orthodontists, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

