Exeter Smiles Introduces State-of-the-Art Invisalign Services to Harrisburg

Invisible aligners in Harrisburg help straighten patients' smiles.

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Smiles (formerly Exeter Orthodontics) is excited to announce the expansion of its cutting-edge services to include Invisalign in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Known for providing high-quality, affordable braces and Invisalign, Exeter Smiles is committed to offering the latest advancements in dental technology to patients seeking a discreet and effective way to straighten their teeth. The introduction of Invisalign services in Harrisburg is a testament to Exeter's dedication to meeting the diverse needs of its patients with state-of-the-art solutions.

Invisalign aligners offer a virtually invisible method to achieve a perfectly aligned smile without the brackets and wires associated with traditional braces. This innovative treatment is designed for comfort and flexibility, allowing patients to enjoy their favorite foods and maintain their oral hygiene with ease.

"At Exeter Smiles, we understand the importance of providing our patients with options that fit their lifestyle," said Dr. Joel Silman, owner of Exeter Smiles. "Invisalign is a fantastic solution for both adults and teens who are looking for an effective, yet discreet, treatment. We are thrilled to offer this advanced option to our Harrisburg patients, helping them achieve the smiles they've always wanted with the convenience and aesthetics of Invisalign."

The benefits of Invisalign extend beyond its nearly invisible appearance. The aligners are removable, making it easier for patients to brush and floss effectively, leading to better overall oral health during treatment.

Exeter Smiles is committed to making Invisalign treatment accessible and affordable for patients in Harrisburg. With comprehensive treatment plans that include a free initial consultation, Exeter ensures that patients are fully informed and comfortable with their smile journey from start to finish.

Residents of Harrisburg and the surrounding areas are invited to discover the benefits of Invisalign by scheduling a free consultation with Exeter Smiles at https://exeter-smiles.com/harrisburg-office/.

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at https://exeter-smiles.com/.