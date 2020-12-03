Mom’s Recipe to Help Kids’ Eczema Morphs into Million-Dollar Skincare Company

Adrienne Blake of Blake n Co creating her skincare products Adrienne Blake of Blake N Co who created products to help her kids eczema sold over $175k worth of products in the pandemic

DAYTON, OHIO, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May 2019, Adrienne Blake was just a single mom creating a topical cream in her kitchen to help with her and her children’s eczema. Her all-natural remedy was so good, she shared it with friends who shared it with even more friends and encouraged her to start selling the products.

Blake took that advice and by summer 2020, she created Blake N Co, launched a website and sold over $175,0000 worth of products in the middle of a pandemic.

“My brand solves issues with problematic skin such as eczema, psoriasis, scars, dark spots, and stuff,” says Blake. “The best part is you don’t have to sacrifice scent or presentation for healthy skin and all my products smell and look amazing.”

Blake prides herself in making each of her soaps and creams by hand and took care to present it in chic packaging.

“I am so proud of this company,” admits Blake. “I opened my store exactly 13 months after launching my business and I was able to do it without crowdfunding or loans. It’s an incredible feeling to do this with pure bootstrapping.”

Blake not only created her products but used them on herself and her children. One of her greatest joys comes from reading customer testimonials who have suffered for years with skin issues just as she had, but get comfort and see desired results in such a short time.

Still, she feels her success comes from amazing products backed by excellent customer service.

“I go over and beyond for my customers every single day and I provide the wow factor,” Blake admits. “For that reason, word of mouth referrals has driven my business to $175,000 in sales in 2020 alone.”

Blake said that she wants people to be encouraged by her success and to go for whatever it is they desire to do.

“I want people to remember I’m that crazy girl that went for it,” she says. “ I believe in being yourself, enjoying your life and making money at the same time. So many people hide their personalities and/or grind grind grind no play. One thing about me I’m gonna grind, achieve goals and do it all while being me and living life.”

For more information, visit www.BlakeNCo.com