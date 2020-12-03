Health Executive/Attorney Aubynette Rolle Advocates Better Patient Care In New Book and Course for Medical Professionals

Nurse/Attorney Aubynette Rolle Nurse/Attorney Aubynette Rolle's book is designed to train medical professionals how to provide better care to ptients Health Executive/Attorney speaks at the World Health Organization on patient care

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aubynette Rolle, an internationally-known health executive and attorney who has who has advocated for better care and strategies for improving quality and patient safety at regional meetings at the World Health Organization in Washington D,C., has created a course and book for medical professionals.

Rolle, a leading voice in The Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian and with the COVID19 pandemic explained her course focuses on policy and procedure development, leadership and team training, clinical outcomes, legal and regulatory compliance, as well as quality and patient safety management. She has also been essential in creating government policies, identifying inefficiencies and developing better quality healthcare programs.

“I’ve been in nursing for over thirty years and there is a lot that needs to be done from bedside manner, to patients understanding what they may be signing, to simple respect,” said Rolle, a member of both the Bahamas Public Hospitals Authority and American Hospital Authority. “I break down these items in my book and workbook ‘The R.I.C.H Experience’, so that we can understand the voice of the patient.” R.I.C.H, she noted stands for Respect, Involvement in your care, Commitment of care providers and Honesty.”

Initially trained as a nurse and midwife, Rolle has a Master Certificate in Healthcare Leadership from Cornell University, earned her law degree and Masters in Business Administration with Specialization in Risk Management from the University of London, UK and was called to the Bahamas Bar after graduating as Best All Around Student from the Eugene Dupuch Law School. In addition to consulting and training, she presently serves as the Director of Risk, Quality and Patient Safety at the Public Hospitals Authority.

“Many times, medical professionals may excel in what they know but don’t always know how to make a patient feel comfortable,” said Rolle. “Especially in my experience as a midwife, there are many things that can be improved in both the private and public sector. The role and responsibilities of patients and partnering with providers in the management of their care is crucial in this environment.

Even in the USA, there are many instances of Black women, especially who are not heard by medical professionals and unfortunately, during a crisis, not everyone thinks coherently while they are signing documents that were not thoroughly explained. For the most part, I feel that medical professionals must remember that they too will be patients one day and it could be in a facility that they do not have colleagues to assist them. Therefore, we must cultivate a culture of patient healing through collaborative operations and care.”

For more information visit www.aubynetterolle.com