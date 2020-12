A new boat ramp on the Payette River's Gem Island is now operational. Fish and Game partnered with Gem County to construct the ramp using Bureau of Reclamation mitigation funds.

The Gem Island ramp is the fourth river access completed during the last two years, the others being located at Plaza Bridge, Seven-mile Slough and Sheep Camp.

A fourth ramp, located at Birding Island North - near New Plymouth - is scheduled for completion in 2021.