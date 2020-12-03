Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,493 in the last 365 days.

MORTUARY RESPONSE SOLUTIONS

Single Decedent MERC-LTC Cooling Unit

Single Decedent MERC-LTC Cooling Unit

DEVELOPS THE MERC-LTC® SINGLE DECEDENT IN ROOM HUMAN REMAINS STORAGE UNIT

“Covid-19 has exposed the current lack of Mass Fatality Preparedness on a massive & overwhelming scale.”
— Michael Richardson

BELTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 8, 2020 a “BEHIND THE CURVE” , article published in The New York Times, ran the following headline, “When Covid-19 Hit, Many Elderly Were Left to Die”. This article clearly exposed the critical problem that Nursing Homes and other long-term care facilities, were about to face. They did not have a Mass Fatality Preparedness program in place, that was adequate and robust enough to deal with the sudden, rapid escalation of elderly deaths.

As a result, MORTUARY RESPONSE SOLUTIONS, utilized their patented MERC®System technology and quickly developed the MERC-LTC®, for single decedent in room human remains storage. This unit is rapidly deployable, cost effective and is the first lightweight man-portable cooling system that can operate from a standard wall receptacle, battery pack or inverter. The MERC-LTC® weighs 12.0 lbs. (5.4kg) and requires less than a cubic foot of storage space. The MERC-LTC®, uses FDA cleared Cooling Technology and is available in EMI-RFI Protected Models. The MERC-LTC is capable of rapidly reducing and retaining a human remain at a temperature as low as 32°F (0°C). The MERC-LTC®, specifically designed to allow Nursing Homes, Hospice Facilities, Residential Care Communities and Medical Facilities, the ability to, respectfully, safely, rapidly and discretely store human remains, while providing peace-of-mind to their families. Currently, there are more than 50,000, such facilities, in the USA, alone. The New Post reported (6/20), that the unprecedented number of deaths were linked to Nursing Homes and Long-Term care Facilities, clearly exposing the lack of preparedness in these facilities.

ABOUT MORTUARY RESPONSE SOLUTIONS
Mortuary Response Solutions, based in Belton, South Carolina is a manufacturer of unique storage and packaging system for mass fatality response. With over 20 years of mass fatality response experience, MRS was launched in 2007 to fill a void in portable cold storage systems for human remains. MRS pioneered and patented the use of Direct Contact Cooling for human remains storage. For further details on Mortuary Response Solutions® and the MERC®System, as well as the numerous other related products, visit our website: www.massfatalityresponse.com.

“BEHIND THE CURVE”: This is the third in a series of articles which examines the missteps, misunderstandings and missed warnings signals that allowed Covid-19 to spread around the world.

Michael Richardson
Mortuary Response Solutions
+1 864-617-9455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

MORTUARY RESPONSE SOLUTIONS

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Military Industry, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.