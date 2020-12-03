Single Decedent MERC-LTC Cooling Unit

DEVELOPS THE MERC-LTC® SINGLE DECEDENT IN ROOM HUMAN REMAINS STORAGE UNIT

“Covid-19 has exposed the current lack of Mass Fatality Preparedness on a massive & overwhelming scale.” — Michael Richardson

BELTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 8, 2020 a “BEHIND THE CURVE” , article published in The New York Times, ran the following headline, “When Covid-19 Hit, Many Elderly Were Left to Die”. This article clearly exposed the critical problem that Nursing Homes and other long-term care facilities, were about to face. They did not have a Mass Fatality Preparedness program in place, that was adequate and robust enough to deal with the sudden, rapid escalation of elderly deaths.

As a result, MORTUARY RESPONSE SOLUTIONS, utilized their patented MERC®System technology and quickly developed the MERC-LTC®, for single decedent in room human remains storage. This unit is rapidly deployable, cost effective and is the first lightweight man-portable cooling system that can operate from a standard wall receptacle, battery pack or inverter. The MERC-LTC® weighs 12.0 lbs. (5.4kg) and requires less than a cubic foot of storage space. The MERC-LTC®, uses FDA cleared Cooling Technology and is available in EMI-RFI Protected Models. The MERC-LTC is capable of rapidly reducing and retaining a human remain at a temperature as low as 32°F (0°C). The MERC-LTC®, specifically designed to allow Nursing Homes, Hospice Facilities, Residential Care Communities and Medical Facilities, the ability to, respectfully, safely, rapidly and discretely store human remains, while providing peace-of-mind to their families. Currently, there are more than 50,000, such facilities, in the USA, alone. The New Post reported (6/20), that the unprecedented number of deaths were linked to Nursing Homes and Long-Term care Facilities, clearly exposing the lack of preparedness in these facilities.

ABOUT MORTUARY RESPONSE SOLUTIONS

Mortuary Response Solutions, based in Belton, South Carolina is a manufacturer of unique storage and packaging system for mass fatality response. With over 20 years of mass fatality response experience, MRS was launched in 2007 to fill a void in portable cold storage systems for human remains. MRS pioneered and patented the use of Direct Contact Cooling for human remains storage. For further details on Mortuary Response Solutions® and the MERC®System, as well as the numerous other related products, visit our website: www.massfatalityresponse.com.

“BEHIND THE CURVE”: This is the third in a series of articles which examines the missteps, misunderstandings and missed warnings signals that allowed Covid-19 to spread around the world.