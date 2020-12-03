Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,435 in the last 365 days.

House Republicans Release Committee Assignments

Speaker Pat Grassley: "House Republicans are energized and ready to hit the ground running to address the priorities that they have heard from Iowans over the last several months,” said Speaker Grassley. “Representing 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties, House Republicans have heard a clear message from Iowans in every corner of our state: they want us to reignite our economy, help folks get back to work and school safely, and return to normalcy is quickly as possible. This hard-working group of talented legislators are uniquely equipped to spearhead our efforts and do just that.

In addition, House Republicans will continue to demonstrate the strong fiscal leadership that has made Iowa’s budget the most resilient in the country, look for ways to reduce taxes on working families, ensure our kids receive the best education possible, and make sure that Iowans are able to access and afford critical health services no matter where they live." ... See MoreSee Less

You just read:

House Republicans Release Committee Assignments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.