Natural Marketing Institute releases its 9th Edition, 2021 Supplements/OTC/Rx Consumer Trends & Insights Report
Natural Marketing Institute is pleased to present its 2021 Supplements/OTC/Rx Consumer Trends & Insights Report, its 9th Edition USA Report.NEWTOWN SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Marketing Institute, a leading research and global intelligence provider, is pleased to present its 2021 Supplements/OTC/Rx Consumer Trends & Insights Report, its 9th Edition USA Report. Since 2005, Natural Marketing Institute’s Consumer Study has been devoted to understanding consumer attitudes, behaviors, and trends related to Dietary Supplements/OTC/Rx across hundreds of topics.
This comprehensive report includes 130+ pages of the Institute’s research study with insightful data and analysis, charts, graphs, and illustrations. The report analyzes the dietary supplement market from the consumer perspective uncovering how consumers integrate this mix of self-care methods into their current lifestyle and reveals the motivations and the challenges they encounter in their pursuit of health.
There are many factors driving multiple categories across America. For example, aging drives condition-specific needs. And the increased consumer knowledge and desire for specific product features and benefits drive sustainable, organic, and plant-based options. In addition, the need for education and an understanding of the drivers that affect consumer behavior patterns has never been stronger.
The overall objectives of the report are to develop unique and specific consumer insight to maximize client learnings and opportunities in terms of attracting new consumers, increasing compliance, and developing compelling messaging and communications strategies.
Example topics covered in the report include the following:
• The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on supplement use
• Emerging trends and opportunities surrounding immunity and digestive health
• White space opportunities for supplements and condition management
• Issues Supplement Users encounter when using supplements
• Desire for personalized supplementation
• Importance ratings of supplement attributes
• Willingness to pay a premium for certain supplement attributes
• Plus, much more!
USA Supplements/OTC/Rx Database (SORD) Research Methodology
• Nationally representative sample of the U. S. population statistically valid at 95% confidence level to +/- 1.2%
• Research previously conducted and trended in USA in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018
• 2020 research was conducted among 2,000 general population consumers and conducted in 4th quarter 2020
• Conducted via online methodology
• Trended research also conducted globally in 13 countries
The Natural Marketing Institute merged with Research America, Inc. earlier this year. This acquisition expanded the Institute’s capabilities to include access to web panel, telephone and web-based data collection, qualitative facilities and sensory, and new product testing labs in addition to the strategic consulting services, proprietary custom methodologies and syndicated databases that include over 1 million consumer interviews in over 30 countries, trended for more than 20 years. To learn more about the 2021 Supplements/OTC/Rx Consumer Trends & Insights Report, visit www.NMIsolutions.com.
