OMNI ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SDVOSB MANESS VETERAN MEDICAL TO DISTRIBUTE THE PROREN BLADDER MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TO VA

VA gains better access to game changing technology

COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES , December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Medical Systems, a small business in Colchester, VT has partnered with Maness Veteran Medical (MVM), a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business located in Waynesville, NC to bring game changing incontinence care to our nation’s veterans.

Our veterans deserve the absolute best in care for the sacrifices they made for our freedom. Often the VA receives new technology several years after the private healthcare sector. MVM CEO, Johnathan Maness, has made it his mission to erase that delay and MVM is now proud to partner with Omni to deliver Omni’s Bladder Management Systems to the VA.

While Omni’s cutting edge technology in bladder management has been in the VA System for years greatly helping many veterans maintain a sense of dignity often lost when dealing with incontinence, Maness Veteran Medical offers a fresh view and approach to assisting veterans, and greater exposure for Omni within the VA.

Omni’s ProRen Bladder Management Systems are non-invasive incontinence devices that harness cutting edge technology in a sensor activated pump system that removes urine away from the skin, keeping the user dry and odor-free. “The system has changed the lives of so many and their caregivers, it allows them the freedom to be able to care for themselves or be easily cared for” says Kelly Leigh Clayton, Omni’s Director of Customer Relations. This patented external bladder management system was procured by the US Military and is in use by over 5,000 male and female aircrew.

About Omni Medical Systems

Owned and Operated by Mark R. Harvie, President; who holds over 17 patents. Harvie began the development of the Advanced Mission Extender Device (AMXD) in 2002. This product was developed as a device for military fighter pilots to relieve their bladders while on extended missions. The AMXD is certified Safe-to-Fly on all military aircraft and is available on the GSA Advantage website. Currently, the AMXD is being used by U.S Air Force, Navy, Marines and Air National Guard pilots. In an effort to provide a non-invasive, external urinary collection system, Omni has made this unique technology available to those suffering from urinary incontinence. Omni Medical Systems continues to evolve and be a game changer in the industry.

For more information on Omni Medical Systems and the ProRen Bladder Management Systems, please contact Kelly Leigh Clayton at 802-497-2253 or kclayton@omnimedicalsys.com.

You can also contact Johnathan Maness, CEO and owner of SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical at 727-452-5452 or the1legbandit@manessveteranmedial.com.

About Maness Veteran Medical

Owned and operated by CEO, disabled Navy Veteran and amputee, Johnathan Maness, SDVOSB, Maness Veteran Medical offers the highest quality products in the medical and pharmaceutical fields. Through the creation of valuable partnerships, MVM is focused on supplying the United States’ VA and DoD hospitals with impeccable products and stellar customer service. A benchmark to the industry, MVM’s dedication to the USA and its service persons and veterans remains unprecedented.

