N3 Real Estate Announces Burlington Stores Opening in San Angelo, TX in Spring 2021
SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N3 Real Estate is excited to welcome Burlington Stores, the national off price retailer, to our property in San Angelo, TX. The freestanding anchor space is located in the heart of San Angelo across from Target, the Sunset Mall and near numerous other national retailers. The space was a former Hastings Entertainment and has prime visibility along Sunset Drive. Construction is underway with the new store currently scheduled to open in the Spring of 2021. We are excited to partner with Burlington as they continue to expand their footprint nationwide, providing great values every day on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home.
“N3 welcomes the opportunity to bring Burlington to this market. We believe Burlington is one of the strongest growing off-price retailers and we are glad to partner with them as they continue to increase their footprint nationwide!”
-Brenna Wadleigh, CEO N3 Real Estate
This project is being leased and developed by N3 Real Estate, a national retail property owner and developer based out of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. N3 has acquired and developed single and multi-tenant commercial projects and shopping centers for national, regional and local retailers and restaurants across the United States. Today, N3 owns and manages retail projects for its investors at a value of more than $300 million.
About Burlington Stores, Inc.
Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 739 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. Burlington offers great values on a wide assortment of merchandise – with products for ladies, men, kids, baby, and the home. Every time they shop, Burlington customers can find new and amazing deals on their favorite brands – at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices. For more, visit Burlington.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Contact: Brenna Wadleigh, CEO
Direct: 817.552.6781
Email: bwadleigh@n3realestate.com
