Get Staycation Ready - The One Step Secret To Effortless, Affordable Home Updates

Gallery Beautiful’s most loved cushion is the playful, yet chic Butterfly Effect pillow print, also seen across wallpaper, lampshades and oversized floor cushions Scattered on a sofa, dressing a bed, yoga studio or gazebo, an elegant new look throw pillow will make a big impact with very little effort required. Whether revamping your sitting-room or dining al fresco, Gallery Beautiful’s stylish versatile indoor + outdoor cushions help make the most of any space.

TROWBRIDGE, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Statement cushions are an easy, affordable way to update any room or garden instantly,” says Sonya Rothwell, artist designer and Alchemist-in-Chief of luxury art + interiors boutique Gallery Beautiful.

Eye-catching patterned cushions have a ‘wow factor’ that helps build a mood boosting, decorative feeling in the home whilst providing a strong sense of welcome. Scattered on a sofa, dressing a bed, yoga studio or gazebo, an elegant new look throw pillow will make a big impact with very little effort required.

Whether you’re looking to revamp your sitting-room, lay back and lounge or dine al fresco, Gallery Beautiful’s stylish versatile indoor and outdoor cushions will help you make the most of your space. Mixing contemporary designs with sumptuous velvet or waterproof breathable fabric, their range available from www.GalleryBeautiful.com is conjured in Britain’s idyllic county of Somerset by Sonya Rothwell who trained at internationally renowned Central St. Martin’s University.

Sonya Rothwell creates from the heart seeing Art as a spiritual alchemy; the divine dance of turning inspiration into form. Her otherworldly oil paintings are created by what she calls ‘cosmosis' – subtly absorbed minglings with universal forces. Sonya reimagines her paintings into mandalaesque patterns reminiscent of her travels throughout India and Nepal, as well as her journeys within. As she originates a textile design, totems of celestial beings emerge within its intricate matrix. Sonya jokes that they are helping her as she works. Her art inspired designs are then digitally printed on luxurious fabrics before being hand-finished at a local sewing house in Frome, an artisan hotspot of England’s West country.

A celebration of award-winning colour confident design, Sonya Rothwell gives a modern twist on minimal maximalism that delivers a unique trendsetting style. Drawing inspiration from spirit, the collection embraces colour and print for an effervescent and personalised statement. Exquisitely handmade, Sonya Rothwell’s heavenly cushions for Gallery Beautiful are works of art in themselves, blurring the boundaries of art and design. Appealing to town and country lovers alike they effortlessly add a touch of ‘Space-Age Glamour’ to both period houses and modern homes. Whatever the interior style, Gallery Beautiful cushions sit well in any scheme; neutral or colourful, modern or traditional, bringing joy and elegance to any space.

A chair, window seat or sun bed may be dressed with one style of cushion alone to inject a pop of colour, but for Sonya it’s far richer to play with textures and patterns, contrasting plain block colour cushions in wool, linen or silk with vibrant printed ones. Sonya also recommends mixing different sizes and shapes together such as round, square, rectangle and squares. Layering various designs in similar hues works well, but contrasting colours is really effective if you desire a more eclectic feel.

Following last year’s success as winner of ‘Best Luxury Interior Accessories’ Award – Build Magazine, Gallery Beautiful won two more awards this year, both from the Southern Enterprise Awards established by SME News; ‘Best Luxury Interior Décor Brand’ and ‘Eco-Excellence Award For Sustainable Products’ for their outstanding designs.

Made in Heaven, handcrafted in Britain locally to order, Gallery Beautiful products are sustainable and eco-ethical. Due to their strong values they offer an option to buy their cushions as ‘covers only’ for those further afield. Sonya explains; “We all know that buying locally is best for our planet and that the high carbon emissions of international trade are destroying our eco-system. That's why we try to keep our carbon footprint to a minimum by recommending not buying from us items that can be found nearer to home, such as feather inners for cushion orders. Thus dramatically reducing parcel sizes, our footprint and client shipping costs.”

All Gallery Beautiful cushion designs are available in two fabrics options; sumptuous indoor velvet or a self-piped outdoor breathable waterproof fabric, and in four versatile sizes – from small scatter cushions and large throw pillows to extra large bed and floor cushions. The removable covers with concealed zipper have the same design on both sides, and are printed using eco inks because “we love our mother Earth.”

Sonya Rothwell’s extensive cushion collection is complemented by sophisticated and unexpected colour combinations. Mixtures of moody, muted tones with rich rainbow pops of multicolours give an ultra-modern edge to the designs. A diverse palette with evocative names that signify their essence including luna, blue sage, dark opal, golden ray, chai latte and rust noir. Most loved for its playful, yet chic design is the Butterfly Effect cushion print, also seen across wallpaper, lampshades and oversized floor cushions. For special design projects Gallery Beautiful cushions and home décor accessories can be bespoke colour matched to suit any interior colour schemes for a small additional cost per design. Available online from www.gallerybeautiful.com Don’t forget to use your Tribe Beautiful discount for 15% off your first Gallery Beautiful purchase site wide by creating an account at https://www.gallerybeautiful.com/account/login Stay inspired, follow Sonya Rothwell on Instagram @gallery.beautiful https://www.instagram.com/gallery.beautiful

Cushion Sizes:

40x40cm, 50x50cm, 80x80cm, 95x95cm

Composition:

INDOOR CUSHION FABRIC

Sumptuous Velvet Poly Cotton Blend 250gsm

Soft Matt Opaque Short Pile

Rub Test : 20,000 - 50,000 Fire Rated

OUTDOOR CUSHION FABRIC

Self Piped Breathable Waterproof 155gsm

Soft (not crunchy) Strong Matt Opaque Durable

Waterproof Test : 10,000mm

BRAND INTEGRITY

Sonya Rothwell art + luxury interior accessories are eco-ethical, sustainable and made to order encouraging people to #BuyLess. Gallery Beautiful sales support their umbrella charity Temple Beautiful – a Centre of Spirit; the arts, meditation, wellbeing + higher consciousness, helping deprived children live better lives. Formed from Sonya's desire to, as Gandhi said, ‘be the change’ she wishes to see in the world and empower many of the beautiful children she meets on her travels. TempleBeautiful.om https://TempleBeautiful.om

