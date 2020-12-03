New UK comparison site Trufl launches in a bid to ‘shake up’ the market by saving customers hundreds

Thomas Dittmer - Trufl Director

NEWCASTLE, TYNE AND WEAR, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trufl, the exciting new comparison site which helps customers make huge savings on their energy, broadband, and mobile devices have enjoyed a successful launch.

The tool that will speed up and simplify the comparison process started development during the first UK lockdown, and is the brainchild of a director group that garners a wealth of experience in both the domestic and business energy sector.

Trufl aims to offer innovative tariffs, transparent values, and no false promises, making buying decisions as smooth as possible for the customer.

Trufl Director, Thomas Dittmer, who spent over a decade at Money Supermarket said: “We are delighted to bring this superb service to market, Trufl will offer customers opportunities to make savings on almost all their necessary bills.

“Our relationships with suppliers and numerous years of experience enable our customers to receive the best possible service with none of the hassle.”

UK households can check whether they are receiving competitive costs on their energy, broadband, and mobile contracts by visiting www.trufl.com today.